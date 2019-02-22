Watch: Kaladze posts old school AC Milan photo from carnival party on Instagram

Yesterday evening Kakhaber Kaladze, former AC Milan defender, posted a curious photo on Instagram, showing the Milan squad from the 2004/05 season from a carnival party. More or less the entire team was present with various costumes. Among the many on the photo, there are also current coach Gennaro Gattuso, dressed as Fred from the Flinstones as well as Leonardo and Maldini, who currently lead the technical area of the Rossoneri management. Other present are the stars of that Milan side coached by Carlo Ancelotti, including Clarence Seedorf or Andriy Shevchenko.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

