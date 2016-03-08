Watch: Kane scores from the half-way line to defeat Juventus

21 July at 16:00
Juventus lost the first game of their Asian tour, despite coming back from a 0-1 deficit against Tottenham to lead 2-1 in the second half.
 
After Lucas Moura equalised in the 65th minute, it looked like the game was going to end with a penalty shoot-out. However, with just two minutes to go, Kane took the matter into his own hands, firing the winner from the half-way line. Take a look at the striker below.
 
Higuain and Ronaldo got on the scoresheet for the Bianconeri, who will face league rivals Inter on Wednesday at 13:30.

