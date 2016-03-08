N’Golo Kante is a gentleman both on and off the pitch it seems.

As you can see in the Tweet below, the French international ran into an Arsenal fan after helping Chelsea beat the Gunners 3-2 on Saturday.

The second loss condemned Arsenal to remain on zero points, having also lost to Manchester City in the season opener at the Emirates.

While Chelsea got to win a second game, Kanté is being deployed in a more advanced position, as 101greatgoals point out. This allowed him to score against Huddersfield, and potentially to harass the opposition into giving the ball away in their own half.

Either way, the 27-year-old Frenchman was spotted in town by a distraught Arsenal fan, and his reaction is priceless….