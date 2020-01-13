Watch: Kean sends Zaniolo his best wishes
14 January at 19:20Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo picked up a pretty severe injury this past week-end during the Roma-Juve game as he will be out for at least 5-6 months (ACL tear). Zaniolo wasn't the only one who picked up a bad injury during this game as Juve's Demiral will also miss a lot of time as well. Ex-Juve striker Moise Kean (who knows Zaniolo well from the Italy U-21 program) sent the young Roma starlet his best wishes, here is what he had to say: ' Be strong my friend, I am with you'. More to come. Click here for more news as you can view a picture on the matter bellow...
