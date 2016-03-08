Watch: Kessie scores a beauty for AC Milan

AC Milan are currently playing against Sassuolo as Franck Kessie scored the opening goal of the game for Rino Gattuso's team. It is currently half-time as Milan once again have a lead going into the break. The question is, will they finally be able to hold on or will they let Sassuolo back into the game. This remains to be seen but in the mean time, you can click on our gallery section to view Kessie's great solo goal right here on Calciomercato.com.