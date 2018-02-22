Jurgen Klopp at 6am this morning. What a man.

Liverpool lost their best player early on and ultimately fell 3-1 in the Champions League Final, yet another loss for Jurgen Klopp in a cup final. In fact, this is now Klopp’s sixth consecutive loss in such games.Nevertheless, the Liverpool manager seemed to be in jovial spirits today as he is seen singing with Liverpool fans. The group found a lighthearted way to portray Liverpool’s defeat and what they believe was better luck for Madrid.