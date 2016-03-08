Watch: Lautaro gives Inter the lead after a beautiful move

De Vrij found the Argentine striker with a lovely ball over the top, which the striker chested down before slotting it home. The Dortmund players wanted to see the offside flag, but replays later revealed that Lautaro was just onside. Take a look at the goal below.

The Goal of Lautaro Martinez for Inter Milan against Borussia Dortmund in video ! #INTERBVB #UCL pic.twitter.com/0B6mScmcpb — Champions League (@UCL_Videos_) October 23, 2019

Inter have started the game against Dortmund well, earning most of the possession. After 22 minutes, Lautaro Martinez gave his side the lead with a good finish, just managing to stay onside.