Watch: Lautaro Martinez furious after being substituted in Argentina-Paraguay

Argentina drew 1-1 yesterday against Paraguay and their Copa America campaign is at serious risk, with Lionel Messi's team winning just 1 point in two matches in the group stage. Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez started in the match and stayed on the pitch for 67 minutes. After being substituted by Sergio Aguero, the Nerazzurri striker let his emotions out and was evidently dissatisfied with the substitution, which coach Scaloni labelled as a precaution due to a knock the striker received in the first half of the match.