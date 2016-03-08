Watch: Lautaro Martinez furious after being substituted in Argentina-Paraguay

lautaro.argentina.2019.2020.esulta.
20 June at 10:45
Argentina drew 1-1 yesterday against Paraguay and their Copa America campaign is at serious risk, with Lionel Messi's team winning just 1 point in two matches in the group stage. Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez started in the match and stayed on the pitch for 67 minutes. After being substituted by Sergio Aguero, the Nerazzurri striker let his emotions out and was evidently dissatisfied with the substitution, which coach Scaloni labelled as a precaution due to a knock the striker received in the first half of the match.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.