Watch: Lautaro risks missing the derby following red card for dissent

26 January at 16:00
Following the disappointing draw against Lecce last weekend, Inter added yet another one to their tally as they failed to beat Cagliari at the San Siro this afternoon. More importantly, Lautaro Martinez was sent off and now risks missing the derby, which is just two weeks away.
 
The Argentine received his second yellow with just a minute left of the game for dissent, continuing to insult the referee even after he received the red card. Then, he proceeded to kick away the ball in anger. He could get more than a one-game ban, depending on what the referee reports.

