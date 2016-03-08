Watch Laxalt arrive in Milano ahead of his Milan move

Diego Laxalt is set to become a new AC Milan player as a deal has been found between the rossoneri and Genoa. In all, Genoa valued Laxalt at 18 million euros as Milan will dish out 3 million euros plus an extra 4 million euros in add-ons and they will cancel off the 11 million euros that was due from Genoa for Lapadula. Laxalt just arrived in Milano as he will undergo his medicals with the club tomorrow. You can view the first "rossoneri" pictures of Laxalt bellow by clicking on our gallery zone right here on Calciomercato.com. Upon his arrival, Laxalt said that he "was happy to be joining a team like Milan".