Watch: Lazio and Roma fans display their choreographies for derby clash

Lazio are sitting in third place, with the chance of going level on points with Inter this evening. Furthermore, they also have a game in hand, which could see them take the second spot later on. Roma, meanwhile, will be looking to close the gap to their city rivals, currently sitting in fourth place.

Take a look at the choreographies in our gallery.

The long-awaited derby clash between Roma and Lazio at the Olimpciuo has kicked off. Just before the game, the fans displayed their respective choreographies from the Curvas, certainly putting into action how important this game is for the city.