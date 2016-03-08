Felipe Anderson has arrived at Heathrow airport and is on his way! pic.twitter.com/NwxRjZNOqv — Wᴇsᴛ Hᴀᴍ Sᴏᴄɪᴀʟ (@WestHamSocial) July 12, 2018

Lazio star Felipe Anderson has arrived in London ahead of his medical with West Ham.The Brazilian is set to move to East London from Lazio for € 38 million. The Serie A side accepted West Ham’s bid yesterday even if Lotito’s asking price was € 40 million.​Felipe Anderson arrived at London’s Heathrow airport yesterday night and is now going to undergo his medical tests ahead of signing a five-year deal with the club.Watch the video of his arrival in London and his best moments at Lazio in our gallery.