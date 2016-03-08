Watch: Leaked images of Inter merch for the 2020/21 season

The shirt - as we can see on the first images - will be dark grey with yellow, blue and light grey details. It will also have clear references to the R9 Mercurial shoes, which Ronaldo wore for Inter during the 97/98 season. Take a look at the photos below.

Following the 3-1 win against Napoli, a few images have been leaked of Inter's merch t-shirt for the 2020/21 season. As revealed by FootyHeadlines.com, Nike are planning to release a t-shirt inspired by the shirt that the Nerazzurri wore in the 1997/98 season.