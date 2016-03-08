Watch: Leaked images of Juve's third kit for the 2020/21 season

22 February at 15:40
The well informed Twitter account, La Maglia Bianconera, has published images of what is supposedly Juventus' third kit for the 2020/21 season. Certainly, the design is a bit different, featuring a black pattern and an orange background.

The account revealed two different versions of the kit, one of which will be the final product. One with black details, and one with orange ones. In both options, the club emblem, the Jeep logo and the Adidas logo are coloured white.

