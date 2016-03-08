Watch: Leaked images of Juve's third kit for the 2020/21 season

ESCLUSIVA - AGGIORNAMENTO: Seconda proiezione #Third #Juve 2020/21.

L'inserto grafico dovrebbe essere "all over", su tutta la maglia. Probabile colletto a giro. Doppia ipotesi di mockup con bordini e girocollo arancioni e neri. #JuJersey



Seguici su https://t.co/3S3caotOBc pic.twitter.com/IYL9JpDcB5 — La Maglia Bianconera (@La_Bianconera) February 22, 2020

The well informed Twitter account, La Maglia Bianconera, has published images of what is supposedly Juventus' third kit for the 2020/21 season. Certainly, the design is a bit different, featuring a black pattern and an orange background.The account revealed two different versions of the kit, one of which will be the final product. One with black details, and one with orange ones. In both options, the club emblem, the Jeep logo and the Adidas logo are coloured white.