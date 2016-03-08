Watch: Lineker slams Ronaldo as CR7 posts controversial Twitter pic

Not the day for this tweet. It really isn’t. https://t.co/61y6cgEzm0 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 22, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo was at trial yesterday in Madrid and received an almost 19 million euros fine for tax fraud. At the end of the day, the Juventus star tweeted a picture of himself taking a selfie in his private jet, supposedly on his way back to Turin and this sparked a lot of controversy among the Twitter community amid the disappearance of a plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala on his way from Nantes to Cardiff after making a January move to the Welsh club.