Watch: Lineker slams Ronaldo as CR7 posts controversial Twitter pic

23 January at 11:05
Cristiano Ronaldo was at trial yesterday in Madrid and received an almost 19 million euros fine for tax fraud. At the end of the day, the Juventus star tweeted a picture of himself taking a selfie in his private jet, supposedly on his way back to Turin and this sparked a lot of controversy among the Twitter community amid the disappearance of a plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala on his way from Nantes to Cardiff after making a January move to the Welsh club.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.