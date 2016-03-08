Watch: Lineker slams Ronaldo as CR7 posts controversial Twitter pic
23 January at 11:05Cristiano Ronaldo was at trial yesterday in Madrid and received an almost 19 million euros fine for tax fraud. At the end of the day, the Juventus star tweeted a picture of himself taking a selfie in his private jet, supposedly on his way back to Turin and this sparked a lot of controversy among the Twitter community amid the disappearance of a plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala on his way from Nantes to Cardiff after making a January move to the Welsh club.
January 22, 2019
Not the day for this tweet. It really isn’t. https://t.co/61y6cgEzm0— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 22, 2019
Go to comments