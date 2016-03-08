Lezione di inglese a Anfield: entra #Karius il principale responsabile della sconfitta nella finale di Champions...pic.twitter.com/a4HsyuSqv9 — Ivan Zazzaroni (@zazzatweet) August 8, 2018

Liverpool fans have shown football enthusiasts the world over what “family” really means.The Reds faithful could have been very harsh to Loris Karius - now their reserve goalkeeper - when he made an appearance against Torino in a friendly last night.Instead, Anfield gave the German a rousing welcome, despite the fact that he was responsible for two costly blunders in the 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid a few months ago.Though he has now been replaced between the sticks by Alisson, the German still very much has a home in Liverpool. Check out the footage below!