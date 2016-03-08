Watch: Did Messi punch Fabinho? Liverpool fans launch petition for Messi to miss the second leg

02 May at 20:15
Barcelona beat Liverpool 3 – 0 in the Champions League semi final thanks to a Messi masterclass as he scored the 599th and 600th goal of this career. 
 
Liverpool fans started a petition to disqualify Lionel Messi for the return leg at Anfield. The reason? A hand to the face of  Fabinho from the little number 10, the referee Kuipers recognized it as an obstruction by the Liverpool midfielder. 
 
In the video below, Argentine's left hand can be seen hitting the face of the Liverpool player. 
 
 
 
 
Petition launched on change.org: "Messi receives a free kick for having hit Fabinho in the head".
 
 

