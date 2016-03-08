Barcelona beat Liverpool 3 – 0 in the Champions League semi final thanks to a Messi masterclass as he scored the 599th and 600th goal of this career.

Liverpool fans started a petition to disqualify Lionel Messi for the return leg at Anfield. The reason? A hand to the face of Fabinho from the little number 10, the referee Kuipers recognized it as an obstruction by the Liverpool midfielder.

In the video below, Argentine's left hand can be seen hitting the face of the Liverpool player.

Messi pega un puñetazo al rival merecedor de roja, por su contra el árbitro pita falta y llega el tercero.

Petition launched on change.org: "Messi receives a free kick for having hit Fabinho in the head".