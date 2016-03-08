WATCH: Liverpool star Mane reacts to seeing Koulibaly in a Man U shirt

20 March at 13:00
Liverpool star Mane couldn't hide his displeasure when he spotting a picture of his international teammate Koulibaly in a Manchester United shirt.

The Napoli defends has been linked away with a move from Italy with Real Madrid among those interested.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.