Watch: Lozano arrives in Rome to complete Napoli switch

The examinations will take place at Villa Stuart this evening, before the signing of a five-year contract (worth €4.5m per year) with the Partenopei. The transfer will reportedly cost €42m. The arrival was captured on camera by ESPN, and you can check out the video below.

El 'Chucky' ya está en Italia...



Y solo ESPN estuvo ahí, en vivo hace un minutos en @Sportscenter_nt !!! pic.twitter.com/6kyEiX3JsM — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) August 20, 2019

​Hirving Lozano is ready to become a new Napoli player. The Mexican international landed at a private airport in Rome at around 18:30, and will now head for his medicals.