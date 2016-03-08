Watch: Lozano arrives in Rome to complete Napoli switch

20 August at 19:15
​Hirving Lozano is ready to become a new Napoli player. The Mexican international landed at a private airport in Rome at around 18:30, and will now head for his medicals.
 
The examinations will take place at Villa Stuart this evening, before the signing of a five-year contract (worth €4.5m per year) with the Partenopei. The transfer will reportedly cost €42m. The arrival was captured on camera by ESPN, and you can check out the video below.

