Watch: Lucas Biglia almost scores own goal for Milan
21 October at 22:03The Milan derby remains goalless, both teams giving their all as the game drags on. Both teams have had goals disallowed for offside: Mateo Musacchio for Milan and Mauro Icardi for Inter. The game has been open and both sides have had chances to break the deadlock.
The deadlock almost broke in an embarrassing way for AC Milan, as Lucas Biglia attempted to play a pass to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, misplacing it and leaving the Italian keeper to chase after the ball and prevent it from rolling into the net.
You can watch the video below:
Oh Lucas #Biglia, what happened to you?#MilanDerby #InterMilan #Milan #Inter pic.twitter.com/9VnjbgwrPl— Sam Wilson (@snhw_) October 21, 2018
