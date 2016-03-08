Watch: Lukaku embraces Conte after signing for Inter
09 August at 13:00Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, who had been closely linked with a move to the club all summer. The striker has moved from Premier League side Manchester United and one of the decisive factors in his decision to move clubs is said to have been new Inter head coach Antonio Conte; who the striker is a big fan of.
In fact, Inter have posted a photo to their social media this morning showing the first meeting between Lukaku and Conte, in which the duo share an embrace, dubbed a 'warm welcome'.
| LUKAKU— Inter (@Inter) August 9, 2019
Quando si dice "un caloroso benvenuto"... #WelcomeLukaku #NotForEveryone #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/QlE0mAxEQI
