Watch: Lukaku embraces Conte after signing for Inter

09 August at 13:00
Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, who had been closely linked with a move to the club all summer. The striker has moved from Premier League side Manchester United and one of the decisive factors in his decision to move clubs is said to have been new Inter head coach Antonio Conte; who the striker is a big fan of.

In fact, Inter have posted a photo to their social media this morning showing the first meeting between Lukaku and Conte, in which the duo share an embrace, dubbed a 'warm welcome'.
 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.