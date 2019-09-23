Watch: Lukaku motivates his teammates ahead of Lazio clash

Romelu Lukaku has been on Antonio Conte's wish-list for some time as Inter Milan finally signed him this past summer from Manchester United. Lukaku has been doing great for Inter as he scored yet again this past week-end in the Milan-Inter 0-2 derby game. Inter are now getting ready to play against Lazio in the Serie A as Lukaku wanted to motivate his teammates ahead of this game by writing the following message on Instagram: 'We can't stop working, let's continue like this...'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right now: