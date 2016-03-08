Watch: Lukaku sends message to Inter fans

08 August at 22:45
After weeks and weeks of negotiations, the transfer finally materialized. Earlier today, Inter announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku, who has signed a five-year deal with the club.
 
On the Nerazzurri's official Twitter page, the Belgian published a message to his new fans, using the club's slogan: "Inter is not for everyone, and that is why I'm here," he said in the video which is embedded below.
 

