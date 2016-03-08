Watch: Maldini ‘builds’ the perfect footballer: CR7, Maradona and…

​Paolo Maldini, director of AC Milan, featured on a show at DAZN where he composed the perfect footballer while playing tennis, based on four footballer's special abilities."Cristiano Ronaldo's athletics, Ronaldo's ball control (the Phenomenon), Platini's game vision and Maradona's personality", he stated. Take a look at the video below. Do you agree with Maldini? If not, which four players would you choose?