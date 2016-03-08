Watch: Maldini ‘builds’ the perfect footballer: CR7, Maradona and…

21 May at 22:00
​Paolo Maldini, director of AC Milan, featured on a show at DAZN where he composed the perfect footballer while playing tennis, based on four footballer's special abilities.

"Cristiano Ronaldo's athletics, Ronaldo's ball control (the Phenomenon), Platini's game vision and Maradona's personality", he stated. Take a look at the video below. Do you agree with Maldini? If not, which four players would you choose?
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan
Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.