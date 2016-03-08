Watch: Maldini presents the Bernabeu trophy to Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid took on AC Milan for the Stadio Bernabeu trophy as los blancos came out on top 3-1. In the end, Karim Benzema, Gonzalo Higuain (on his rossoneri debut), Gareth Bale and Borja Moyaral got the goals. It was a pretty even game as Real Madrid won the Bernabeu trophy in the end. The interesting thing? It was Milan legend and current rossoneri director Paolo Maldini who presented the trophy to Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. Ramos is a huge fan of Maldini as he "tipped his hat" to the rossoneri legend. You can view the tweet on the matter bellow by clicking on our gallery zone right here on Calciomercato.com.