Watch: Maldini sends video message following positive Coronavirus test

Paolo Maldini is fine, just like his son Daniel. This was communicated by the AC Milan director himself, who along with his son tested positive for the Coronavirus a few days ago. They were the first in the Rossoneri environment to do so.In a video published on his official Instagram page, the legend thanked the fans for all of the messaged he has received in the last few days. He then expressed his pride for the work done by doctors, nurses and law enforcement."Good morning everyone, I wanted to thank all the people who showed their love and concern for me and my son's health through social media. We are fine, we will be able to eradicate this virus within a week. Thanks for your affection, which never fails."I would also like to thank all those doctors, nurses, health workers, Civil Protection and law enforcement, who are facing this emergency with the utmost professionalism. You make us feel proud to be Italian. Thanks again" he stated.