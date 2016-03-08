Watch: Malmo fans demolish Ibrahimovic's statue once again

The Zlatan statue in Malmö. pic.twitter.com/lZh8kTtNGq — Isak Möller (@Isak_Moller) January 5, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to AC Milan a few days ago but before that, on November 27, it was announced that the Swedish phenomenon had bought almost a quarter of the shares of the Hammarby football club. This was not taken well by Malmo fans, as a statute of Ibrahimovic is standing in front of the club's stadium. It was vandalized on several occasions and lastly during the night yesterday. Here is the photo of the statue after being vandalized: