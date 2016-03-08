Watch: Man City fullback celebrates Messi's goal

02 May at 19:45
 
Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy celebrated Barcelona’s 3 – 0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League.
 
The French full-back was in the stands of the Camp Nou, and couldn't hide his excitement after one of the goals by Leo Messi that allowed Barcelona to put themselves in a comfortable position in the tie over Man City’s title rivals.
 
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.