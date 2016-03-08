Watch: Man City fullback celebrates Messi's goal
02 May at 19:45
Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy celebrated Barcelona’s 3 – 0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League.
The French full-back was in the stands of the Camp Nou, and couldn't hide his excitement after one of the goals by Leo Messi that allowed Barcelona to put themselves in a comfortable position in the tie over Man City’s title rivals.
Mendy GIVING IT Liverpool pic.twitter.com/v1cJ2MYjhz— YourMCFC (@YourMCFC) May 1, 2019
