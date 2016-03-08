Watch: man imitate Piatek's goal celebration as Wanda Nara speaks on tv

AC Milan fans are litterally mad for this man who imitated Piatek's goal while Wanda Nara was speaking on TV about the Mauro Icardi case.

Wanda, agent and wife of the Argentinean striker, was providing updates on the situation of Icardi when the guy between her started to imitate the AC Milan striker who's netted six goals in five appearances with AC Milan after his € 35 million move from Genoa in the January transfer window.

​Watch the video below:

