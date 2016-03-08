Belgium are currently playing against Brazil as they have a surprising 0-2 lead at half-time. Brazil scored an own-goal early on as Belgium then doubled up their lead with a quality goal. Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku started off the counter-attack as he held up the play in a great way as this then allowed Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne to finish off the action with a cracker of a goal. You can view the goal bellow in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.