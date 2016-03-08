Roma have managed to steal Justin Kluivert from under Manchester United’s noses and the Dutch winger landed in Rome’s Fiumicino airport yesterday night. Kluivert will undergo his medical tests with the giallorossi this morning and is the third summer signing of the Serie A giants. Liverpool and Spurs had also been linked with the talented winger.



Monchi, in fact, has already closed deals to sign Marcano from Porto (free agent) and Bryan Cristante (another target of Man United) for € 30 million from Atalanta. This is the first picture of Kluivert in Rome.







And these are the details of his deal with Roma. More pictures of Kluivert's Roma arrival in our gallery.

