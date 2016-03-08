Watch: Mandzukic and Ronaldo struggle to hold back laughter during presentation

25 July at 19:00
Earlier today in China, Juventus unveiled their away kit for the 2019/20 season with a big presentation, featuring several Bianconeri players. The new shirt is primarily white even though the sponsors, as well as the club emblem, features a new red colour.

During the presentation, Mandzukic and Ronaldo struggled to hold back the laughter, as you can see in the video below. The reason behind their smiles remains unknown, though they were certainly having a good time. 

