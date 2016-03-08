Watch: Mandzukic becomes a 'linesman'

Ah ecco dove era finito Mandzukic, a fare il guardalinee! pic.twitter.com/RvFusBwTU6 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 10, 2019

Mario Mandzukic's future was a heavy talking point over the last few months as he might soon leave the bianconeri. The Croatian was an important player under Max Allegri but he isn't considered as part of the project by new boss Maurizio Sarri. Juve-Milan is currently under way as one of the linesman looks a lot like Mandzukic! Many people on Twitter commented on the matter as you can view a picture bellow right here right now...