Watch: Mandzukic mocks de Ligt in training

21 August at 13:15
​Mario Mandzukic mocks Matthijs de Ligt, at least in training. The Croatian striker scored a goal in the small-field training match, organized by Maurizio Sarri's staff.
 
The former Bayern Munich man received the ball from Emre Can, but delayed his first-time shot so that de Ligt was put out of rhythm. After that, it was an easy goal for the striker. Take a look at the goal in the video below.
 
 

