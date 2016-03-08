Watch: Mandzukic receives a warm farewell from Croatia

Doživjeti ovakav trenutak na završetku reprezentativne karijere uistinu je nešto za pamćenje. Hvala vam na nevjerojatnoj podršci i ljubavi kroz sve ove godine! Upravo zbog toga sam presretan što smo u Rusiji ostvarili vaše i naše snove! Voli vas Mandžo pic.twitter.com/QYbaJwZlTg — Mario Mandžukić MM17 (@MarioMandzukic9) 15 novembre 2018

Juve star striker Mario Mandzukic officially said farewell to the Croatian national football team yesterday before Croatia's Nations league game against Spain. He received a farewell jersey with a number 89 behind it (for the number of caps he received during his career). Mandzukic wanted to say thank you to all for the warm farewell support he received. The Juve striker said: "To live a moment like this at the end of a career is special. Thank you all for the incredible support and I am happy we did well in Russia!". For the entire original message you can view so bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.