Watch: Mandzukic scores on his debut, but then VAR intervenes

The game, which finished 0-0, looked to have been decided by the Croatian as he got on the scoresheet. However, after a VAR check, it was disallowed for offside. Therefore, the now former Bianconeri man didn't get the perfect start to his adventure. Take a look at the video below.

| Esordio con beffa per Mario #Mandzukic



L’ex attaccante della #Juventus va in gol nella sua prima gara ufficiale con la maglia del @DuhailSC ma il VAR annulla tutto per fuorigioco @MarioMandzukic9 #Sportitalia pic.twitter.com/6ek21iIr7G — Sportitalia (@tvdellosport) January 5, 2020

After playing zero minutes with Juventus in the first half of the season, it was pretty clear that a move was needed for Mario Mandzukic. Last week, he completed a transfer to Qatar side Al Duhail, making his debut for them yesterday.