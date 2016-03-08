Watch: Mandzukic scores on his debut, but then VAR intervenes

05 January at 14:30
After playing zero minutes with Juventus in the first half of the season, it was pretty clear that a move was needed for Mario Mandzukic. Last week, he completed a transfer to Qatar side Al Duhail, making his debut for them yesterday.
 
The game, which finished 0-0, looked to have been decided by the Croatian as he got on the scoresheet. However, after a VAR check, it was disallowed for offside. Therefore, the now former Bianconeri man didn't get the perfect start to his adventure. Take a look at the video below.

