Ex-Juve star Claudio Marchisio wanted to say thank you and farewell to Zenit, here is what he had to say on the matter: ' You guys really gave me a lot in a difficult moment in my life. You made me feel important, you greeted me and made me feel at home. Thank you so much! Forza Zenit, Claudio'. This is how Marchisio wanted to thank Zenit for his time in Russia. You can view the original message on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.