Mario Mandzukic is famous for not taking any prisoners. The giant Croatian forward helped his side beat Argentina 3-0 in the World Cup and, despite interest from Manchester United, Juventus are doing everything in their power to keep hold of him.Not only is he a threat in the box and a star on the field but he also has a wicked sense of humour. Watch the video in the tweet below to watch Mandzukic taunt Argentina’s former Barcelona player Javier Mascherano!