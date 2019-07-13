Watch: Matuidi is back as he has a message for Juve fans

13 July at 21:00
He always smiles despite the fact that his future is in doubt. Blaise Matuidi returned to the Continassa as he underwent his medicals at the J Medical center in Turin. He then trained himself with his teammates for the first time of the season as he met up with new boss Maurizio Sarri. Juve fans would like Matuidi to stay on at Juve but his future remains in doubt. Matuidi had a message for his followers as he said: 'We are now back at school'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

la riapertura delle scuole / la rentrée des classes #GiveItAll

Un post condiviso da Blaise Matuidi Officiel (@blaisematuidiofficiel) in data:

 

