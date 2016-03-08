Juventus is now his official home, his family. After France's win against Germany, Blaise Matuidi returned to Turin with a big smile on his face. The French midfielder started training again with his bianconeri teammates today at the Continassa as Juve have two important games coming up against Genoa and then Man United. As he made his return to Turin, Matuidi posted the following message on Twitter: "Back to my Juve family". You can view his post on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.