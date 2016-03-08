Watch: Matuidi sends his birthday wishes to Verratti but he makes a mistake...

04 November at 22:05
They played together at PSG as some people would love to see them together again at Juve. We are talking about French international Blaise Matuidi and Italian international Marco Verratti. Matuidi sent his birthday wishes to his former teammate Verratti today but he made a small mistake! In fact, Verratti's birthday isn't on November 4th but it is on November 5th. Verratti said this on the matter: 'Thanks... but my birthday is tomorrow!'. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. 
 

Comments

