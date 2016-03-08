Watch: Mauro Icardi has goal disallowed for Inter vs Milan
21 October at 21:00Inter Milan are playing against fierce rivals AC Milan at San Siro this evening, with the game already well underway and Inter Milan pushing hard for the first goal. The Nerazzurri have had a much better first fifteen minutes and have already found the back of the net. However, the goal was called as offside after a slight touch from Vecino left Mauro Icardi offside as he put the ball in the back of the net.
Despite this, Inter will look to keep their momentum going and push AC Milan for an early, yet perhaps decisive, goal.
You can watch the goal below:
icardi video gol fuorigioco var annullato #intermilan #derbydimilano #derby pic.twitter.com/YHuXmNzHqO— Topolino Gol (@GolTopolino) October 21, 2018
