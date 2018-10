Icardi goal 92nd minute!!! Inter 1-0 pic.twitter.com/MNcO8UCFnl — Tommy Burlic (@Tommy_Burlic) October 21, 2018

The Milan derby finished 1-0 to Inter Milan this evening, with Mauro Icardi scoring a late header in injury time to give the Nerazzurri the three points and a very important confidence boost. The second half lacked a lot of sting and the quality of football had been poor up until the last ten minutes.The win lifts Inter Milan back above Lazio into 3place and AC Milan sit in 12, six points off the top four with a game in hand.You can watch Mauro Icardi's late goal for Inter below: