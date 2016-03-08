Watch: Mauro Icardi scores injury time winner for Inter in derby
21 October at 22:35The Milan derby finished 1-0 to Inter Milan this evening, with Mauro Icardi scoring a late header in injury time to give the Nerazzurri the three points and a very important confidence boost. The second half lacked a lot of sting and the quality of football had been poor up until the last ten minutes.
The win lifts Inter Milan back above Lazio into 3rd place and AC Milan sit in 12th, six points off the top four with a game in hand.
You can watch Mauro Icardi’s late goal for Inter below:
Icardi goal 92nd minute!!! Inter 1-0 pic.twitter.com/MNcO8UCFnl— Tommy Burlic (@Tommy_Burlic) October 21, 2018
