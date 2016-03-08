Watch: Mauro Icardi wishes his son Happy Birthday in a video full of stars

27 January at 11:45
Inter Milan skipper Mauro Icardi has wished his stepson Valentino happy birthday through a brilliant video message, which has some of the best players in the world wish him.

From Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo, the video slices together many former and current players wishing Valentino a happy birthday. This also includes Milan Skriniar, Javier Zanetti and Samuel Eto'o.

 

This has to go down as one of the best birthday videos ever made.

