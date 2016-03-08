Watch: Mauro Icardi wishes his son Happy Birthday in a video full of stars

Il video di auguri di #Icardi a Valentino Lopez.



Presenti nel video campioni come Messi (amico di Maxi Lopez), Cristiano Ronaldo, Cambiasso, Eto'o. E anche Modric #FCIM pic.twitter.com/Dq4bVGzpAq — Raffaele Caruso (@Rafficaruso94) January 25, 2019

Inter Milan skipper Mauro Icardi has wished his stepson Valentino happy birthday through a brilliant video message, which has some of the best players in the world wish him.From Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo, the video slices together many former and current players wishing Valentino a happy birthday. This also includes Milan Skriniar, Javier Zanetti and Samuel Eto'o.

This has to go down as one of the best birthday videos ever made.