Watch: May and Corbyn make hilarious Liverpool-Barcelona parallels in British Parliament

09 May at 11:35
Liverpool's magnificent comeback against Barcelona stunned many around the world and has had an effect in some of the most unexpected places, for example, the British Parliament. During a meeting of the House of Commons yesterday, British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn exchanged several hilarious parallels about Liverpool's 4-0 win against the Blaugrana in relation to the Brexit struggles on the Prime Minister and the inability of the Prime Minister to negotiate a deal with the European Union.
 

