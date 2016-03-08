Watch: May and Corbyn make hilarious Liverpool-Barcelona parallels in British Parliament
09 May at 11:35Liverpool's magnificent comeback against Barcelona stunned many around the world and has had an effect in some of the most unexpected places, for example, the British Parliament. During a meeting of the House of Commons yesterday, British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn exchanged several hilarious parallels about Liverpool's 4-0 win against the Blaugrana in relation to the Brexit struggles on the Prime Minister and the inability of the Prime Minister to negotiate a deal with the European Union.
Liverpool's big win is big news in Westminster … pic.twitter.com/2sy4EfNPjB— Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) May 8, 2019
Go to comments