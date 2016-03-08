Watch: May and Corbyn make hilarious Liverpool-Barcelona parallels in British Parliament

Liverpool's big win is big news in Westminster … pic.twitter.com/2sy4EfNPjB — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) May 8, 2019

Liverpool's magnificent comeback against Barcelona stunned many around the world and has had an effect in some of the most unexpected places, for example, the British Parliament. During a meeting of the House of Commons yesterday, British Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn exchanged several hilarious parallels about Liverpool's 4-0 win against the Blaugrana in relation to the Brexit struggles on the Prime Minister and the inability of the Prime Minister to negotiate a deal with the European Union.