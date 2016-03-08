Watch: Messi's son draws Juventus logo

25 October at 22:35
Lionel Messi and his son Thiago were seen in the stands watching Inter's game against the Catalan side and in a video captured from behind the two, Thiago was seen drawing the Juventus logo on a sheet of paper.

Barcelona did pick up a 2-0 win over Inter and all but cemented their place in the knockout stages of the competition, but it was all under the shadows of Messi.

Thiago was seen drawing the Juventus logo for some reason. Reasons to get excited, maybe.

For more transfer news and updated, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.