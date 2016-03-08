Watch: Messi's son draws Juventus logo
25 October at 22:35Lionel Messi and his son Thiago were seen in the stands watching Inter's game against the Catalan side and in a video captured from behind the two, Thiago was seen drawing the Juventus logo on a sheet of paper.
Barcelona did pick up a 2-0 win over Inter and all but cemented their place in the knockout stages of the competition, but it was all under the shadows of Messi.
B - Thiago Messi che disegna il logo della Juventus pic.twitter.com/OsIHxX8FvQ— Juventus Fans (@juventusfans) October 25, 2018
Thiago was seen drawing the Juventus logo for some reason. Reasons to get excited, maybe.
