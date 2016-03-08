Watch: Milan defender Musacchio reacts to Rose handball

Come Musacchio reagisce al rigore concesso in #TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/CqU1Q9AppE — Veronique (@Orli1983) April 9, 2019

Milan have not yet digested Fabbri's refereeing direction in last weekend’s league match against Juventus.This is demonstrated by the "story" published last night on his Instagram profile by defender Mateo Musacchio, who commented with irony the granting of a penalty to Manchester City in the Champions League match against Tottenham.A handball by Rose considered very similar to that of the Juventus player Alex Sandro in the challenge of the Stadium on last Saturday, on which the VAR intervened assigning the penalty to the formation of Guardiola. And that was commented by the Rossoneri player with a series of puzzled faces, to highlight the different interpretation of Fabbri and the VAR in Juve-Milan.