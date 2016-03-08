Watch: Milan fan sends shameful messages to Immobile's wife

I commenti al messaggio scritto dalla moglie di @ciroimmobile.



Siete delle bestie.

Fate schifo alla merda. pic.twitter.com/UqsGkFDUKh —

Shocking, unrepeatable messages are often sent on social media by fans to players after matches amid the controversy and heat of the clash. Sadly, often even family members of players are involved, attacked and insulted without any apparent reason. This time it was Ciro Immobile's wife, Jessica, who received shocking messages from some an AC Milan supporter on Instagram through her husband's profile. The sender used vile words to attack not only Immobile's wife but even the two-year-old child of the couple.