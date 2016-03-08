Watch: Milan players celebrate as Hernandez passes exercise with flying colours
14 December at 19:00After two consecutive wins, the atmosphere at AC Milan seems to be very good. Stefano Pioli has brought back the joy to the team and in return, the players have started to perform. With that comes results, which we have seen in the past few weeks.
During training, Hernandez passed a leg exercise with flying colours, much to the amusement of his teammates, who started celebrating. Even Pioli joined in on the celebrations, as seen on AC Milan's Instagram story.
I don't know what they are doing in training, but it seems like this team is having a lot of fun.— giorgos (@Crazy_MiIanista) December 14, 2019
We are getting 4th place and there is nothing you can say that convinces me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/CSM0Paclqf
