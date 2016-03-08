Watch: Milan players celebrate as Hernandez passes exercise with flying colours

During training, Hernandez passed a leg exercise with flying colours, much to the amusement of his teammates, who started celebrating. Even Pioli joined in on the celebrations, as seen on AC Milan's Instagram story.

I don't know what they are doing in training, but it seems like this team is having a lot of fun.



We are getting 4th place and there is nothing you can say that convinces me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/CSM0Paclqf — giorgos (@Crazy_MiIanista) December 14, 2019

After two consecutive wins, the atmosphere at AC Milan seems to be very good. Stefano Pioli has brought back the joy to the team and in return, the players have started to perform. With that comes results, which we have seen in the past few weeks.