Watch: Milan players celebrate as Hernandez passes exercise with flying colours

14 December at 19:00
After two consecutive wins, the atmosphere at AC Milan seems to be very good. Stefano Pioli has brought back the joy to the team and in return, the players have started to perform. With that comes results, which we have seen in the past few weeks.
 
During training, Hernandez passed a leg exercise with flying colours, much to the amusement of his teammates, who started celebrating. Even Pioli joined in on the celebrations, as seen on AC Milan's Instagram story.

