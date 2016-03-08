Watch: Milan's commemorative jersey to celebrate their 120 year old existence

25 November at 21:05

AC Milan are coming off a 1-1 draw against Napoli in the Italian Serie A as Chucky Lozano and Jack Bonaventura got the goals. Stefano Pioli will surely be hoping that this result allows his team to gain a bit of confidence as it has been a very difficult season for the rossoneri. In honor of Milan's 120 years of existence, Puma will create a commemorative jersey for the club as you can view a picture on the matter bellow (via Calciomercato.com). You can click here for more news


